Explorium Engineering Gallery Ribbon Cutting - Lexington

Explorium Engineering Gallery Ribbon Cutting

Kids can now learn STEM skills and have fun at the same time at the Explorium’s new Marksbury Engineering Gallery. The grand opening and ribbon-cutting is Wednesday, May 24, at 9 a.m. at the children’s museum at 440 W Short St. The museum will open following the ceremonies. The hands-on learning space is named after the Marksbury Family Foundation, which provided funding to create the permanent gallery encouraging children to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

The gallery opening and ribbon-cutting is free. $10 Admission to the museum applies.

For more information, please visit explorium.com/