Explorium of Lexington presents: Amazing Arthopods

Guests from the Explorium of Lexington are coming to talk all about arthopods! What are arthopods and how do the differ from insects? How do they survive? What do they do for our environment? You’ll even get to get up close and personal with spiders and cockroaches. Grades 1-5. Registration required.

For more information call (859) 781-6166 or visit www.cc-pl.org