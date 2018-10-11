Mountain Ghost Stories at Campbell County Library

Campbell County Library - Carrico/Ft. Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Join Jerry Deaton, a Kentucky Author & Filmmaker, who grew up in the mountains of eastern Kentucky listening to old-time ghost stories as told by his father and grandmother. In this talk, he reads from his book, Appalachian Ghost Stories, and talks about the odd and often eerie folk traditions that he experienced and often heard about as he grew up in Breathitt County. No need to register

For more information call (859) 781-6166 or visit www.cc-pl.org

