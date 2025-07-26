× Expand Lady Veterans Connect Lady Veterans Connect

Expo for Veterans, National Guard, Reservists, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, July 26

The Expo is to bring together Veterans, Military, and their families where they can get assistance with claims, financial planning, and Military Mission will be encouraging attendees to sign cards for the military members that are deployed, Lady Veterans Connect will be raising awareness of the number of veterans that are homeless, as well as sharing regarding the transitional home that they have for women veterans in Winchester, Kentucky. Additionally, LVC will be sharing regarding the retreats and workshops that they provide for women veterans and spouses of veterans and active-duty members. Other vendors that will be present are Gingerly Brazen Designs, Dogs Helping Heroes, Scratch Made Lemonade, Volunteers of America, Roll Call Foundation, Life Line, Wealthware-How Money Works, Small Business Administration, Kentucky Department of Veterans, and others.

Date and Time:

Saturday July 26, 2025

(10:00 AM - 3:00 PM)

Venue Details: Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, 600 College Street Road, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, 42701, United States

Gingerly Brazen Designs

