Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

How to Extend your Summer Growing Season into the Fall

Don’t let your garden fade with summer! In this practical class, you’ll learn how to keep your garden productive well into the fall. Whether you’re growing vegetables, herbs, or flowers, we’ll explore simple strategies to maximize your harvest and enjoy your plants longer.

For more information call 502-276-5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org

Info

Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Home & Garden
502-276-5404
