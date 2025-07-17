How to Extend your Summer Growing Season into the Fall
Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Don’t let your garden fade with summer! In this practical class, you’ll learn how to keep your garden productive well into the fall. Whether you’re growing vegetables, herbs, or flowers, we’ll explore simple strategies to maximize your harvest and enjoy your plants longer.
For more information call 502-276-5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org
