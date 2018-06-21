Extreme Mustang Makeover

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Extreme Mustang Makeover

Come watch trainers compete for $125,000 in cash and prizes. Created and presented by the Mustang Heritage Foundation the purpose of the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition is to showcase the beauty, versatility and trainability of the American Mustangs. This event features mustangs aged 3-6 that have had little to no human contact. Approved trainers are paired with a mustang and have about 100 days to gentle and train it to compete in classes in handling, conditioning, pattern and trail riding. The Top 10 will compete in a freestyle finale on Saturday. At the conclusion all of the horses will be available for sale to the public.

For more information call 512-869-3225 or visit extrememustangmakeover.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
512-869-3225
