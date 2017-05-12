Fabletics Store Grand Opening Weekend

Fabletics, innovative activewear brand co-founded by Kate Hudson, will celebrate the grand opening of the brand’s newest store location at The Summit at Fritz Farm, the weekend of May 12th – 14th, 2017. Customers are invited to shop the newest styles, enjoy some light bites, and listen to DJ beats throughout the weekend, while enjoying 20% off everything at Fabletics. Plus, the first 50 customers each day will get a FREE pair of their best-selling black Salar Capris with any purchase of $49+!

For more information visit fabletics.com/