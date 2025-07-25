× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Fabulous Fridays – Monthly Happy Hour in the Garden – Free Admission!

FREE with Admission.

Visit Yew Dell for a Monthly Happy Hour in the Garden with your friends. On the last Friday of each month enjoy a delightful selection of wines, seasonally-themed cocktails and mocktails, along with garden-fresh creations from our own Chef Mike Ross. Maybe even toss a corn hole beanbag for some fun. The gardens will be blooming, the music will be playing, and the fun will be flowing.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar