Fabulous Fridays and Spring Plant Sale Preview

Free with Admission.

Introducing something NEW - Fabulous Fridays – a Monthly Happy Hour in the Garden – Kick-off is Friday, April 25 and what better way to kick off the weekend than meeting friends amidst the stunning setting at Yew Dell! Takes place on the last Friday of each month. Enjoy a delightful selection of wines, seasonally-themed cocktails and mocktails, along with garden-fresh creations from our own Chef Mike Ross. Maybe even toss a corn hole beanbag for some fun. The gardens will be blooming, the music will be playing, and the fun will be flowing.

And as a special treat, this edition of Fabulous Fridays just happens to coincide with our Spring Plant Sale. This is a great chance to get your hands on some of the coolest plants around and get your questions answered by our top-notch garden staff. Use it as a ready-made date night or plan to meet up with a few of those friends you haven’t seen all winter.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org