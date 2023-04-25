Face It Movement's The Art of Healing - Louisville

× Expand Face It Movement CAPM_The Art of Healing Event_Instagram Post - 1 Image description of events

Face It Movement's The Art of Healing

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month – a time to recognize the role that we each can play in keeping kids safe from maltreatment, strengthening families so they can thrive, and supporting survivors of abuse in their healing journey.

The Art of Healing, hosted by the Kosair for Kids' Face It Movement, encourages community stakeholders to learn how to connect the mind and body, support survivors of child abuse in their healing journeys, and build resilience in our communities through creative expression.

The long-term effects of childhood abuse impact our communities and those we love. At this in-person event in Louisville, local artists will demonstrate how different forms of creative expression play a role in the healing journey from the deep-rooted effects of childhood abuse. When people do not have the words to communicate what they are dealing with, art becomes a means to verbalize what their words cannot. There will be a short program followed by interactive stations for attendees to participate in.

This is a FREE event with refreshments and light snacks provided. Due to its sensitive nature, this program is recommended for adults and teens ages 13 and up.

For more information, please visit faceitabuse.org/event/face-its-the-art-of-healing/