Rachel Denhollander

Faces of Child Abuse Prevention Luncheon

Kentucky is #1 in incidents of child abuse and neglect. Kosair Charities invite attendees to learn more about the faces of child abuse prevention and how you can promote change.

Do you or your organization want to be the face of child abuse prevention? Keeping kids safe in Kentucky is an adult responsibility. Hear from keynote speaker Rachael Denhollander – attorney and first woman to file a report and speak publicly against USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. All proceeds and donations will support the Child Abuse Prevention fund at Kosair Charities.

For more information call (502) 814-9910 or visit kosair.org/event/prevention