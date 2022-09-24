Fair Day & Sorghum Stir Off - Pine Mountain Settlement School

Join the 100 year-old traditions of Pine Mountain Settlement School at Fair Day. This year, we will again be incorporating our Sorghum Stir-Off into the festivities. Visit exhibitions of local food and crafts, shop from local vendors, and listen to live bluegrass and gospel music. You can also take part in sorghum production.

Before your weekend is over, you will have eaten farm-fresh foods and tasted sorghum you helped make. What could be a better reason to spend your weekend in the mountains?

This event is free to all!

For more information, please call 606.558.3571 or visit pinemountainsettlementschool.com/

