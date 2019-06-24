Frankfort School of Ballet's Fairy Ballet Day Camp for Ages 3-8

Dance, art, and fairies all morning long! Boys and girls are invited to come dressed as a fairy if you wish!

You may also be invited to perform in the Pre-show for Gale Force Dance’s outdoor summer production of Happy Dance! There may be a Participation Fee for this performance opportunity.

$80/week

For more information call (502) 226-6443 or visit frankfortballet.com