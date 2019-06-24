Fairy Ballet Day Camp

to Google Calendar - Fairy Ballet Day Camp - 2019-06-24 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fairy Ballet Day Camp - 2019-06-24 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fairy Ballet Day Camp - 2019-06-24 09:00:00 iCalendar - Fairy Ballet Day Camp - 2019-06-24 09:00:00

Downtown Frankfort St. Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky

Frankfort School of Ballet's Fairy Ballet Day Camp for Ages 3-8

Dance, art, and fairies all morning long! Boys and girls are invited to come dressed as a fairy if you wish!

You may also be invited to perform in the Pre-show for Gale Force Dance’s outdoor summer production of Happy Dance! There may be a Participation Fee for this performance opportunity.

$80/week

For more information call (502) 226-6443 or visit frankfortballet.com

Info

Downtown Frankfort St. Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky View Map
Dance, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
5022266443
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fairy Ballet Day Camp - 2019-06-24 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fairy Ballet Day Camp - 2019-06-24 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fairy Ballet Day Camp - 2019-06-24 09:00:00 iCalendar - Fairy Ballet Day Camp - 2019-06-24 09:00:00