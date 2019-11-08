× Expand FAIRY TALE MISFITS (NOV 8-17) FAIRY TALE MISFITS (NOV 8-17)

FAIRY TALE MISFITS

Presented by the Spotlight Acting School

Performed by students ages 9-14

When a mysterious talking groundhog steals young Ellie’s homework, she takes off down a hole after it and finds herself in a place where nothing is as it seems — the Land of Rejected Fairy Tale Characters. Here, Ellie meets a crazy assortment of misfits who were cut from the fairy tales we all know and love. There’s her shadow-fearing sidekick, Groundhog; Mac, the eighth and world’s largest dwarf; Jacqueline, the great Giant Slayer armed with a magic polka-playing accordion; and more — Indecisive Goldilocks, Sleepless Beauty, Little Red Robin Hood, Fairy Godfather, and even Big Bad Platypus. Groundhog and the rest of the misfits make a deal to help Ellie find her way back home if, in return, she writes them into stories that can be shared with others. But Queen White-Out and her eraser minions, Pink Pearl and Big Mistake, have other plans. Will the misfits be erased forever, or will they find their own happily ever after?

Friday, Nov 8 – 6:30 pm

Saturday, Nov 9 – 6:30 pm

Sunday, Nov 10 – 2:00 pm

Friday, Nov 15 – 6:30 pm

Saturday, Nov 16 – 6:30 pm

Sunday, Nov 17 – 2:00 pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com