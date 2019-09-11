Fall AQS QuiltWeek® - Paducah

Schroeder Expo Center 1 Executive Blvd, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Fall AQS QuiltWeek® - Paducah

Paducah welcomes international and domestic quilters to attend the Annual AQS QuiltWeek. In addition to the exhibits of the most exquisite quilts being created today, AQS hosts a variety of special events, a vendor mall with nearly 400 vendor booths and a series of workshops and lectures. More than 5,000 quilters participate in AQS workshops and classes conducted by world-renowned instructors each year.

For lodging information and trip planning resources, visit the AQS QuiltWeek page on our website.

For more information call (270) 442-8856 or visit quiltweek.com/locations/fall-paducah/

Schroeder Expo Center 1 Executive Blvd, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
