× Expand Josephine Sculpture Park Advanced workshops like hot metal pour at annual Josephine Sculpture Park Fall Arts Festival!

Fall Arts Festival: 10 Year Anniversary

Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 11am-6pm

10th Anniversary

Featuring Guest Artist Heather Hart

FREE ART ACTIVITIES

ADVANCED ART WORKSHOPS

LIVE MUSIC

FOOD, ICE CREAM & BEER

ART MARKET

HOT AIR BALLOON

AND MORE!

This is an experiential arts festival – our focus is providing you, your friends and family with opportunities to make art or experience and watch demonstrations of exciting new processes and techniques. All workshops are led by experienced artists. All ages and abilities are encouraged, absolutely no experience is needed to participate, just be ready to have FUN!

A FREE event ($10 parking)

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org