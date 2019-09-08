Fall Arts Festival: 10 Year Anniversary
Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Advanced workshops like hot metal pour at annual Josephine Sculpture Park Fall Arts Festival!
Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 11am-6pm
10th Anniversary
Featuring Guest Artist Heather Hart
- FREE ART ACTIVITIES
- ADVANCED ART WORKSHOPS
- LIVE MUSIC
- FOOD, ICE CREAM & BEER
- ART MARKET
- HOT AIR BALLOON
- AND MORE!
This is an experiential arts festival – our focus is providing you, your friends and family with opportunities to make art or experience and watch demonstrations of exciting new processes and techniques. All workshops are led by experienced artists. All ages and abilities are encouraged, absolutely no experience is needed to participate, just be ready to have FUN!
A FREE event ($10 parking)
For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org