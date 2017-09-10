Fall Arts Festival at Josephine Sculpture Park

Featuring guest artist Chakaia Booker

This event is free. Parking is $5 per car, truck, van, or even a bus!!

This is an experiential arts festival – our focus is providing you, your friends and family with opportunities to make art or experience & watch demonstrations of exciting new processes and techniques. All workshops are led by experienced artists. All ages and abilities are encouraged, absolutely no experience is needed to participate, just be ready to have FUN!

For more information visit josephinesculpturepark.org