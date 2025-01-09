They All Fall the Same Book Launch w/ Wes Browne & Crystal Wilkinson

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Kentucky author Wes Browne is joined in conversation by former Kentucky Poet Laureate and award-winning author Crystal Wilkinson in conversation for the launch of his new novel They All Fall the Same, which has been praised by S.A. Cosby, Silas House, Donald Ray Pollock, and others.

For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com/event

Talks & Readings
