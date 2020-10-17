Fall Consignment Auction

Casey County Produce Auction 524 S Fork Creek Rd, Liberty, Kentucky 42539

Fall Consignment Auction

Many local residents, including Mennonite and Amish folks, come to sell their wares and handmade goods. You're in the right place if you're looking for livestock, poultry, farming equipment, household items, or horse tack.

For more information call (606) 787-5158.

Casey County Produce Auction 524 S Fork Creek Rd, Liberty, Kentucky 42539
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
