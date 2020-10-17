Fall Consignment Auction
Casey County Produce Auction 524 S Fork Creek Rd, Liberty, Kentucky 42539
Many local residents, including Mennonite and Amish folks, come to sell their wares and handmade goods. You're in the right place if you're looking for livestock, poultry, farming equipment, household items, or horse tack.
For more information call (606) 787-5158.
