× Expand Foxhollow Farm Fall Cooking Class with The Farmer & The Foodie

Fall Cooking Class with The Farmer & The Foodie

$60 per person.

Join us for an immersive, hands-on cooking class with Maggie Keith and Lindsey McClave at Foxhollow Farm. We’ll begin with a seasonal harvest in Pavel’s Garden, then head to the Farm Center kitchen for a cozy cooking demonstration featuring our favorite recipes to make these fall ingredients sparkle. You’ll enjoy hearty samples throughout the evening and we’ll have a signature cocktail, mocktail, beer, and wine available for purchase. We do our best to accommodate all dietary needs—just let us know your preferences when you sign up!

Details:

Meeting Point: Foxhollow Market (arrive by 5:30pm)

What to Expect: Outdoor harvesting in Pavel’s Garden followed by a live cooking demonstration inside Foxhollow Farm Center

Drinks: Signature cocktail, mocktail, beer, and wine for sale

Dietary Needs: We do our best to accommodate all dietary needs, please let us know your preferences when registering

Cost: $60 per person

Ages: 10 and up (use your judgment for younger children)

Important:

Please wear comfortable shoes for walking outdoors and dress for the weather—we’ll spend the first portion of the class outside.

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/