🍂 Fall Door Sign Workshop 🍁

Give your front door a cozy fall makeover! Join us for a fun, creative night of crafting as we design and make personalized fall door signs. Whether you love pumpkins, leaves, or a classic “Welcome” sign, you’ll have several options to make it your own.

We’ll provide:

🎨 Wooden door sign base, 2 options. 7 saying options

🍁 Paints, stains, stencils, and ribbon, floral embellishments.

🖌️ Step-by-step guidance (but plenty of room for your creativity!)

$25- Flat Sign

$30- Beaded Sign

Door Sayings-

Blessed

Thankful

Give Thanks

Hey Boo

It's Fall Y'all

Hello Fall

Hey there, pumpkin

Perfect for beginners, friend groups, or anyone who loves to decorate for the season.

📍 Makerspace Western Kentucky. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY

📅 Thursday, September 25, 2025

⏰ 5-7pm

💲 $25 plus

✨ Bring a friend, sip your favorite fall drink, and leave with a beautiful handmade door sign that’ll make your entryway feel festive and welcoming all season long!

**Makerspace users are responsible for their own safety. By way of class purchase, you agree to hold all staff and instructors harmless for any damage or injury resulting from your involvement in or presence during any class or workshop. You agree to also comply with all guidelines concerning the use of the premises, machinery, and equipment.

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com