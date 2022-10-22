Fall Fest @ Blanchard's Gracious Acres

× Expand Blanchard's Gracious Acres Blanchard's Gracious Acres

Fall is a wonderful time of year!! Join Blanchard's Gracious Acres for their Fall Fest featuring 20+ vendors! You'll be sure to find Christmas gifts, décor, and more.

Their petting zoo will be open and they will have hay rides, pumpkins, food trucks, and more!

For more information call (270) 339-5190 or visit on Facebook: Blanchard's Gracious Acres