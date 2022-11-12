× Expand Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Fall Festival, Turkey Dinner, and Car Show

This is an annual event at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in La Grange, KY featuring a Fall Festival and Turkey Dinner. Over 100 turkeys and sides are cooked! Games for adults and kids. For those who love and/or own a classic vehicle, the Car Show is an awesome event. Get an early start on Christmas shopping with the silent auction, or just come and shop for yourself! There is something for everyone and All veterans and active duty eat free.

For more information call (502) 222-0255 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/