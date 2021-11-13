Fall Festival, Turkey Dinner, and Car Show

× Expand NA Immaculate Conception Fall Festival

This is an annual event at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in La Grange, KY featuring our famous turkey dinner! There are wheel games and games for the kids as well. For those who love and/or own a classic vehicle, our car show is for you. You can also get an early start on your Christmas shopping with our silent auction, or just come shop for yourself! There is something for everyone! All veterans and active duty eat free.

For more information call (502) 222-0255 or visit touroldham.com