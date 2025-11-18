× Expand Fall Floral Design Workshop Fall Floral Design Workshop

Celebrate the Season with Stunning Arrangements. Capture the rich colors and textures of autumn in this hands-on Fall Floral Design class. Whether you’re new to floral arranging or looking to sharpen your skills, this workshop will guide you through creating beautiful seasonal centerpieces using fresh, locally sourced blooms and foliage. Create your own fall-inspired arrangement to take home, Get tips on flower care and arranging techniques for long-lasting displays. No experience is necessary—just bring your creativity and a love for fall! All materials are provided. Have a perfect centerpiece just in time for Thanksgiving!

For more information call 2708212250 or visit ws.kctcs.edu/madisonville/course/course.aspx?C=1924&pc=17&mc=&sc=