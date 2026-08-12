Fall Focaccia at Fritz Farm
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CRU Food and Wine Bar 107 Summit at Fritz Farm Suite 120, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
Midway Art Studios
Midway Art Studios focaccia workshop
Fall Focaccia at Fritz Farm
Let’s gather to create a culinary masterpiece of delicious focaccia at Fritz Farm on Wednesday September 2nd from 6-7:30PM. Deadline to register is Sunday, August 30th.
Create your own photo-worthy unique edible design with veggies, olives and herbs to take & bake at home! Thrill your friends or family with fresh baked focaccia that is almost too pretty to eat. Each $39 ticket includes all of your supplies and instructions. We'll meet in the former Cru space on the Green between Honeywood & Pottery Barn across from the building with the flowery painted windows.
Due to limited space, we can only accept payment one ticket at a time. If you would like to register multiple people, please email midwayartstudio@gmail.com.
For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops