× Expand Midway Art Studios Midway Art Studios focaccia workshop

Fall Focaccia at Fritz Farm

Let’s gather to create a culinary masterpiece of delicious focaccia at Fritz Farm on Wednesday September 2nd from 6-7:30PM. Deadline to register is Sunday, August 30th.

Create your own photo-worthy unique edible design with veggies, olives and herbs to take & bake at home! Thrill your friends or family with fresh baked focaccia that is almost too pretty to eat. Each $39 ticket includes all of your supplies and instructions. We'll meet in the former Cru space on the Green between Honeywood & Pottery Barn across from the building with the flowery painted windows.

Due to limited space, we can only accept payment one ticket at a time. If you would like to register multiple people, please email midwayartstudio@gmail.com.

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops