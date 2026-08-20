Fall Focaccia at Oak & Moore
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Oak & Moore 141 N Main St, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Midway Art Studios
Create a take n bake focaccia!
Fall Focaccia at Oak & Moore
Wednesday, September 30th from 6:00-7:30PM @ Oak & Moore.
Let’s gather at Oak & Moore in Versailles, Kentucky to create a culinary masterpiece of delicious focaccia using dough from Midway Bakery!
Create your own photo-worthy unique & edible design with veggies, olives and herbs to take & bake at home!
Thrill your friends or family with fresh baked focaccia that is almost too pretty to eat.
Each $39 ticket includes all of your supplies and instructions.
Deadline to register is Sunday, September 27th by noon.
*Refunds given only if class is cancelled.
For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops-source/focaccia-bread-workshop-september-2026-oakandmoore