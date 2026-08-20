× Expand Midway Art Studios Create a take n bake focaccia!

Fall Focaccia at Oak & Moore

Wednesday, September 30th from 6:00-7:30PM @ Oak & Moore.

Let’s gather at Oak & Moore in Versailles, Kentucky to create a culinary masterpiece of delicious focaccia using dough from Midway Bakery!

Create your own photo-worthy unique & edible design with veggies, olives and herbs to take & bake at home!

Thrill your friends or family with fresh baked focaccia that is almost too pretty to eat.

Each $39 ticket includes all of your supplies and instructions.

Deadline to register is Sunday, September 27th by noon.

*Refunds given only if class is cancelled.

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops-source/focaccia-bread-workshop-september-2026-oakandmoore