Fall Heritage Festival

Homeplace on Green River 5807 New Columbia Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Fall Heritage Festival

The 2017 Fall Heritage Festival at Homeplace on Green River will be Saturday, September 9, from 9:00 until 4:00 EDT.

Historic Homeplace on Green River will be the site of good food, live music, arts and crafts, hay rides and a variety of other activities for the whole family. The Homeplace Fall Heritage Festival includes animals, exhibits, demonstrations and children’s activities. Artists and crafters will be exhibiting and selling their work.

Homeplace is located at 5807 New Columbia Rd. (Highway 55) between Columbia and Campbellsville.

For more information call 270-789-0006 or visit homeplacefarmky.org

Homeplace on Green River 5807 New Columbia Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History, Kids & Family

270-789-0006

