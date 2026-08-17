× Expand Lori McAlister fall flyer (Logo) - 1 Fall Mystical Market date & time

Fall Morehead Mystical Market

The fall market will be held on October 10th & 11th from 11-4 each day at the Morehead Conference Center. You will find psychics using a variety of divination methods as well as metaphysical vendors and crafters. Admission is $5 and covers both days. Kids under 12 enter free. Photo booth and entry into the costume contest are included with admission.