Fall Morehead Mystical Market
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Morehead Conference Center 111 First Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
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Lori McAlister
fall flyer (Logo) - 1
Fall Mystical Market date & time
Fall Morehead Mystical Market
The fall market will be held on October 10th & 11th from 11-4 each day at the Morehead Conference Center. You will find psychics using a variety of divination methods as well as metaphysical vendors and crafters. Admission is $5 and covers both days. Kids under 12 enter free. Photo booth and entry into the costume contest are included with admission.
Info
Morehead Conference Center 111 First Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
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