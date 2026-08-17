Fall Morehead Mystical Market

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Morehead Conference Center 111 First Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Fall Morehead Mystical Market

The fall market will be held on October 10th & 11th from 11-4 each day at the Morehead Conference Center. You will find psychics using a variety of divination methods as well as metaphysical vendors and crafters. Admission is $5 and covers both days. Kids under 12 enter free. Photo booth and entry into the costume contest are included with admission.

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Morehead Conference Center 111 First Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
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