Fall Picnic Date Night at Hazelnut Farms

This year has been difficult to find occasions or an environment that feels safe for a romantic evening as a couple. Join us at Hazelnut Farm to relax and reconnect on your socially distanced date night. Stay as close or as far away from the action as you like with 40 acres to enjoy! Local food trucks and a build your own charcuterie station, talented local musicians Small Time Napoleon, canoes and kayaks on our private lake, a photobooth camper, a horse drawn carriage and even a hot air balloon (weather dependent) will be on site for your enjoyment. Take comfort with our experienced staff, clean indoor bathrooms with running water, sanitizing stations, security, and free on site parking.

Coffee and a bar with wine, cocktails, and warm cider will be available to purchase with your food items. Get comfortable on the outdoor furnishings around Hazelnut Farm or bring your own blanket to throw on a grassy area on our island or in our zen garden.

Tickets admit two individuals (one couple) over age 21. Admittance does not include food or beverage items. No outside food or beverage is permitted. Masks will be required in line to order items or while indoors to use the restrooms and anytime couples are not adequately socially distanced from other guests. This event is pet friendly to well behaved dogs on leashes for the entirety of your stay and must be cleaned up after by their owners.

For more information visit hazelnutfarmevents.com