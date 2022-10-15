Fall by the River

to

Tradewater Kayaking 1301 Hospital Rd. , Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Join Tradewater Kayaking for Fall by the River!

The event includes:

Let's Get Fried food truck

Hayrides

Inflatable

Kids zip line

Fire pits with smores

Hocus Pocus movie at dusk

$12.00 arm bands

$4 for movie only

For more information, call 270.399.9501 or visit on Facebook - Tradewater Kayaking LLC

Tradewater Kayaking 1301 Hospital Rd. , Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Festivals & Fairs, Film, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
270.399.9501
