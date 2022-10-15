Fall by the River
to
Tradewater Kayaking 1301 Hospital Rd. , Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
×
Tradewater Kayaking LLC
Tradewater Kayaking LLC
Join Tradewater Kayaking for Fall by the River!
The event includes:
Let's Get Fried food truck
Hayrides
Inflatable
Kids zip line
Fire pits with smores
Hocus Pocus movie at dusk
$12.00 arm bands
$4 for movie only
For more information, call 270.399.9501 or visit on Facebook - Tradewater Kayaking LLC
Info
Tradewater Kayaking 1301 Hospital Rd. , Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Festivals & Fairs, Film, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation