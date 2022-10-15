× Expand Tradewater Kayaking LLC Tradewater Kayaking LLC

Join Tradewater Kayaking for Fall by the River!

The event includes:

Let's Get Fried food truck

Hayrides

Inflatable

Kids zip line

Fire pits with smores

Hocus Pocus movie at dusk

$12.00 arm bands

$4 for movie only

For more information, call 270.399.9501 or visit on Facebook - Tradewater Kayaking LLC