Fall Sky Watch & Star Stories

to Google Calendar - Fall Sky Watch & Star Stories - 2017-12-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Sky Watch & Star Stories - 2017-12-09 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Sky Watch & Star Stories - 2017-12-09 17:30:00 iCalendar - Fall Sky Watch & Star Stories - 2017-12-09 17:30:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Fall Sky Watch & Star Stories

December 9 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Join Volunteer Naturalists and the Louisville Astronomical Society (LAS) to observe the stars and constellations of fall. Telescopes graciously provided by LAS. If overcast, a virtual astronomy program will be presented inside the Garden Pavilion.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $12

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955-8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed. Ages 8 and up only. Dress for the weather.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Education & Learning, Outdoor
502-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fall Sky Watch & Star Stories - 2017-12-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Sky Watch & Star Stories - 2017-12-09 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Sky Watch & Star Stories - 2017-12-09 17:30:00 iCalendar - Fall Sky Watch & Star Stories - 2017-12-09 17:30:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

November 29, 2017

Thursday

November 30, 2017

Friday

December 1, 2017

Saturday

December 2, 2017

Sunday

December 3, 2017

Monday

December 4, 2017

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Submit Yours