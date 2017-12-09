Fall Sky Watch & Star Stories

December 9 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Join Volunteer Naturalists and the Louisville Astronomical Society (LAS) to observe the stars and constellations of fall. Telescopes graciously provided by LAS. If overcast, a virtual astronomy program will be presented inside the Garden Pavilion.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $12

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955-8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed. Ages 8 and up only. Dress for the weather.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org