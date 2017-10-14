Fall Star Stories and Sky Watch

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

October 14 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Join Volunteer Naturalists and the Louisville Astronomical Society (LAS) to observe the stars and constellations of fall. Telescopes graciously provided by LAS. If overcast, a virtual astronomy program will be presented inside the Garden Pavilion.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $12

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955-8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed. Ages 8 and up only. Dress for the weather.

For more information call  (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

502-955-8512
