× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Fall Wreaths from the Gardens

Fall Wreaths from the Gardens

$75 - $85 per person.

Wreaths aren’t just for the winter holidays! As the gardens start to slow down, they provide an abundance of material for decorating. Join Garden & Arboretum Manager, Sayde Heckman, as she shares the fun and guides you through the process of building your own wreath with material collected around the gardens.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org