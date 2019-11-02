Fall Celebration at Clay Hill Memorial Forest

Take a lantern guided hike in Clay Hill Memorial Forest. Taylor Co. Junior Conservation club and Campbellsville University students dressed as forest creatures will enthrall young ones with interesting facts about the forest and the animals that live there. Talk to a bullfrog in the pond, meet a box turtle along the trail and watch out for that skunk! Learn how to be "bear aware" from Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and meet some of the actual real reptiles and amphibians that take up residence at Clay Hill. This non-scary costumed event is suitable for young children.

Come dressed as your favorite character or come as you are.

We are taking donations of gently used children's books for our free "Little Library" but not necessary to attend.

Parking is limited so please car pool if you can.

For more information call (270) 465-9570 or visit clayhillforest.org