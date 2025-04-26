× Expand Art Center of the Bluegrass Art Center of the Bluegrass Family Day

Family at the Art Center of the Bluegrass

Join the Art Center of the Bluegrass for Family Day! This FREE event is a great time to visit the Art Center, enjoy free craft projects in our Art Lab Classroom and Ceramic Studio, tour our campus and meet our staff.

Color Outside The Lines!

~ Splatter Paint Wall

~ Paint Resist Mural

~ Mask making

~ Clay City in the Ceramic Studio

~ Glow in the Dark Art

~ Balloon Arch

~ Danville Children's Choir

~ The Boyle County Public Library Book Mobile

Also, check out the Tiny Art Show exhibit and stay after Family Day for the Tiny Art Sale, starting at 5 pm! We hope you join us for this fun-filled day at the Art Center!

For more information call 8596186433 or visit historicdanvilleky.com