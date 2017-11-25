Family Day Open House

Looking for something uniquely Louisville to show friends and relatives? Bring them to APH’s one-of-a-kind, award-winning museum! Visitors can write in braille, see part of Helen Keller’s Bible, play games and read books designed for children who are blind, and enjoy many other activities. Holiday goodies and hot cider will be served. For all ages.

*FREE EVENT: Registration required by November 24

To register or for more information call 502-899-2213 or send email to kcarpenter@aph.org