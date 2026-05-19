× Expand Family Dinner at Mellotone | Seasonal Menu and Kids Meals | Cincinnati Family Dinner at Mellotone | Seasonal Menu and Kids Meals | Cincinnati

Family Dinner at Mellotone | Seasonal Menu and Kids Meals | Cincinnati

Looking for a relaxed, family-friendly dinner spot in Over-the-Rhine? Join us at Mellotone Beer Project for seasonal food, house-brewed craft beer, cocktails, and a kids meal that has quickly become a favorite among Cincinnati families.

Mellotone's kitchen recently introduced a refreshed seasonal menu featuring rotating dishes inspired by the flavors of the moment, designed to pair with the brewery's expressive beers and welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. Whether you're planning a casual weeknight dinner, meeting friends before an event, or gathering after a day in the city, Mellotone offers a comfortable space where everyone can settle in and enjoy the evening.

Families are especially welcome, and the kids meal is intentionally designed to feel fun, nostalgic, and genuinely satisfying. Each meal is served on an old-school cafeteria tray complete with classic partitions-bringing a playful throwback feel that parents instantly recognize and kids love.

Every kids meal includes:

• A choice of main

• Fries

• Veggies

• Fresh fruit

• A drink

It's colorful, balanced, generously portioned, and thoughtfully prepared-more like a real dinner than a typical kids menu afterthought.

Adults can enjoy Mellotone's rotating lineup of house-brewed craft beers, seasonal cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic options while exploring the updated seasonal menu. The atmosphere is laid-back and welcoming, blending the warmth of a neighborhood gathering place with the creativity of a brewery and kitchen focused on flavor and hospitality.

Located in the heart of Over-the-Rhine, Mellotone is just steps from Washington Park and minutes from TQL Stadium, making it an easy stop before concerts, FC Cincinnati matches, festivals, or evenings exploring downtown Cincinnati.

Whether you're coming for dinner with kids, drinks with friends, or simply to try the new seasonal menu, Mellotone is a place designed for gathering.

Cold beer. Warm hearts. Good food for everyone.

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For more information call 513-650-7773