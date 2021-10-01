Family Fall Festival (18+) at Laurel Bend

to

Laurel Bend 86 Oldham Drive, Falmouth, Kentucky 41040

Family Fall Festival for adults only - come out for a date night or time with friends and family over 18. We will have food, drinks, live music and fire pits.

Join us for our Family Day Saturday, Oct 2 12-6pm

For more information call (931) 302-1009 or visit laurelbend.org

Info

Laurel Bend 86 Oldham Drive, Falmouth, Kentucky 41040
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
9313021009
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Family Fall Festival (18+) at Laurel Bend - 2021-10-01 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family Fall Festival (18+) at Laurel Bend - 2021-10-01 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family Fall Festival (18+) at Laurel Bend - 2021-10-01 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family Fall Festival (18+) at Laurel Bend - 2021-10-01 17:00:00 ical