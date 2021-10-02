× Expand Summer Miller Fall Fest ad

Family Fall Festival at Laurel Bend

Family Fall Festival - Where we will have lots of vendors of all kinds featuring homemade jams, jewelry, crafts, rustic home décor, and one of a kind things you won't find anywhere else! Browse the booths both indoors and out, enjoy food trucks, baked goods, bouncy slides, and LIVE music on our 27 acre property! There's plenty of room to social distance.

If you like the venue and want to take a tour to book weddings, reunions, or retreats, don't hesitate to contact us! All of the proceeds go to helping our Developmentally Delayed Day Programs for Adults.

Also join us for Adult's Night on October 1, with shopping, music, fire pits and food!

For more information call (931) 302-1009 or visit laurelbend.org