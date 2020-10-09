Family Fall Festival at Laurel Bend
Laurel Bend 86 Oldham Drive, Falmouth, Kentucky 41040
Join us for our FIRST ANNUAL family-focused fall festival with over 20 acres of fun family activities:
• Raffles
• Food Trucks
• Live Music
• Craft Vendors
• Local Businesses
• Line Dancing
• Animals & Ag Demos
• Corn Hole, Ring Toss
• Kids’ Crafts
• Toddler Town & more!
Can’t join us?
We’ll be on Facebook & YouTube Live Stream!
For more information visit laurelbend.org/fall