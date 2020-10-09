Family Fall Festival at Laurel Bend

Family Fall Festival at Laurel Bend

Join us for our FIRST ANNUAL family-focused fall festival with over 20 acres of fun family activities:

• Raffles

• Food Trucks

• Live Music

• Craft Vendors

• Local Businesses

• Line Dancing

• Animals & Ag Demos

• Corn Hole, Ring Toss

• Kids’ Crafts

• Toddler Town & more!

Can’t join us?

We’ll be on Facebook & YouTube Live Stream!

For more information visit laurelbend.org/fall

