Family Farm Day at Homeplace on Green River

Homeplace on Green River 5807 New Columbia Rd., (Hwy 55), Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Homeplace on Green River Family Farm Day will have a butchering demonstration, an old-fashion corn picking event, a beekeeping lecture, and so much more!

For more information, please call 270.789.0006 or visit homeplacefarmky.org

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
270.789.0006
