Family Feud - Game On

Game On Sports Bar & Grill 604 Crystal Place Suite 1 , La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Survey Says… Family Feud Night!

Head out to Game On – Sports Bar & Grill every first Wednesday at 7 pm for Family Feud Night, presented by JD Entertainment. It’s free to play, and prizes go to 1st & 2nd place teams. Bring your family, friends, or coworkers and see how well you really know what the “survey says.” Enjoy great food, drinks, and some friendly competition — it’s a fun way to break up the week!

For more information call (502) 265-7171 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Food & Drink, Parents
