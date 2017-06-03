Family Fishing Days at Bernheim

Family Fishing Days

June 3 @ 7:00 am - 8:30 pm

In the spirit of the KY Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Free Fishing Days, Bernheim’s Mac’s Lake and Lake Nevin are open for fishing. Access to Mac’s Lake is along the Nursery Loop across from Cedar and Holly Ponds, which are closed for fishing this year. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy a day of family fun. During Family Fishing Days, no license is required to fish.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org