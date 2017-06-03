Family Fishing Days at Bernheim

to Google Calendar - Family Fishing Days at Bernheim - 2017-06-03 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Fishing Days at Bernheim - 2017-06-03 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Fishing Days at Bernheim - 2017-06-03 07:00:00 iCalendar - Family Fishing Days at Bernheim - 2017-06-03 07:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Family Fishing Days

June 3 @ 7:00 am - 8:30 pm

In the spirit of the KY Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Free Fishing Days, Bernheim’s Mac’s Lake and Lake Nevin are open for fishing. Access to Mac’s Lake is along the Nursery Loop across from Cedar and Holly Ponds, which are closed for fishing this year. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy a day of family fun. During Family Fishing Days, no license is required to fish.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map

Kids & Family, Outdoor

Visit Event Website

502-955-8512

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Family Fishing Days at Bernheim - 2017-06-03 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Fishing Days at Bernheim - 2017-06-03 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Fishing Days at Bernheim - 2017-06-03 07:00:00 iCalendar - Family Fishing Days at Bernheim - 2017-06-03 07:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

May 15, 2017

Tuesday

May 16, 2017

Wednesday

May 17, 2017

Thursday

May 18, 2017

Friday

May 19, 2017

Saturday

May 20, 2017

Sunday

May 21, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™