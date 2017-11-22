Family Fortification Tour & Libations

Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Family Fortification Tour & Libations

Take the night off before the big day and spend some quality time with the fam for a tour and cocktails at Copper & Kings! While you're likely to be sequestered in the kitchen on Thanksgiving itself, the eve offers a chance to get out and catch up with your clan, sans holiday stress.

Let us do the entertaining with an hour-long tour of our American Brandy, Absinthe & Gin distillery located in the heart of the Butchertown neighborhood. We'll end with a tasting of three of our spirits, plus a featured cocktail for you to enjoy on our third floor and rooftop deck overlooking the city.

A great place to bring out-of-town guests for a unique Louisville experience! You'll see why Copper & Kings has been voted "Best Local Distillery" three years in a row.

Two tour times available at 6:30 and 7:30PM

Cash bar with additional cocktails available for purchase. 21+ only

For more information visit copperandkings.com

Info
Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation, Parties & Clubs
502-561-0267
