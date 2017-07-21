Family-Friendly Fun at BCM

Family-Friendly Fridays take place in BCM's open-air amphitheater starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children aged 3-12. Parking is free. And while you are there, visit the museum's free outdoor playspace, NaturePlay@BCM, where children can play "house" in a log cabin, "sail" on a flatboat, explore the natural world and just run free.

July 7 -Madcap Puppets -"Jumping Over the Moon"

The creepy party guests (the audience) have already arrived when two vaudeville actors, Sigmund and Edie, enter a mysterious old house to perform at a birthday party. They're astonished to discover the party is for a baby monster! Thinking fast on their feet, they entertain with twists on traditional rhymes fit for a monster party.

July 14 -Mix & Mingle with the Animals

The Cincinnati Zoo will bring three of its animals to NaturePlay @BCM for an up-close-and-personal experience! Guests will able to visit, touch and learn about each animal from a zoo expert and also create an animal craft.

July 21 -Drones

Learn all about unmanned aircraft systems, commonly known as drones, and watch a demonstration by the experts at Flamingo Air's Worker Bee Drone Training Program.

July 28 -Circus Mojo

Juggling! Balancing! Stilt-walking! Circus Mojo presents the circus arts with a fresh perspective and encourages everyone to express their unique mojo-talent, zeal, conﬁdence, drive and spirit.

For more information call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org