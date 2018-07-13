Family-Friendly Fun at BCM

Family-Friendly Fridays take place in BCM's open-air amphitheater starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children aged 3-12. Parking is free. And while you are there, visit the museum's free outdoor playspace, NaturePlay@BCM, where children can play "house" in a log cabin, "sail" on a flatboat, explore the natural world and just run free.

July 6: Rumpelstiltskin with Madcap Puppets.

The nationally recognized children's theatre company presents a musical adaptation of the classic story of a young girl who must spin straw into gold to save her father.

July 13: Skool Aid

Kick off your family weekend with an exuberant enrichment program provided by Skool Aid. Have fun with drums with a game called Che Che Kooley, which involves drumming, percussion, singing and dancing. Plus, take the paper airplane challenge: create paper aircraft and send them flying off a launchpad.

July 20: POPP=D Art

Have a one-of-a-kind experience making art outside POPP=D ART's campy "gallery on wheels," actually a transformed 1963 Rainbow Caravan camper, operated by a group of local creatives whose goal is to make creating art fun.

July 27, 7-8 p.m. - Beaks & Talons with Raptor Inc.

Get up c lose and personal with birds of prey. Raptor Inc. will bring three live avian ambassador s to the BCM veranda for a presentation on what makes them such supreme hunters of the sky.

For more information call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org