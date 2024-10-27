Family Friendly Halloween Silent Disco at TEN20

to

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Family Friendly Halloween Silent Disco at TEN20

Happy Halloween!! Get those costumes ready and join us for a special Family Friendly Halloween Silent Disco at Ten20! It'll be a scary good time for the whole family! We'll be running three kid-friendly stations: one pop channel with Halloween favorites mixed in; one channel that features the best of the decades; and one channel with hip hop hits. We're so excited to keep the Halloween festivities going!

Kids headphones: $5

18+ headphones: $10

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit eventvesta.com/events/82955/t/tickets

Info

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Family Friendly Halloween Silent Disco at TEN20 - 2024-10-27 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family Friendly Halloween Silent Disco at TEN20 - 2024-10-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family Friendly Halloween Silent Disco at TEN20 - 2024-10-27 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family Friendly Halloween Silent Disco at TEN20 - 2024-10-27 12:00:00 ical