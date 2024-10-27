× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us for a special Family Friendly Halloween Silent Disco at Ten20! The party runs from 2-5 on 10/27. Costumes encouraged!

Family Friendly Halloween Silent Disco at TEN20

Happy Halloween!! Get those costumes ready and join us for a special Family Friendly Halloween Silent Disco at Ten20! It'll be a scary good time for the whole family! We'll be running three kid-friendly stations: one pop channel with Halloween favorites mixed in; one channel that features the best of the decades; and one channel with hip hop hits. We're so excited to keep the Halloween festivities going!

Kids headphones: $5

18+ headphones: $10

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit eventvesta.com/events/82955/t/tickets