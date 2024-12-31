× Expand Louisville Silent Disco We're throwing a Family Friendly NYE Silent Disco at Mile Wide from 3-6 PM.

Family Friendly New Year's Eve Silent Disco at Mile Wide

Have you always wanted to celebrate New Year's Eve without having to stay up all night?? Well, you're in luck! We're throwing a Family Friendly NYE Silent Disco at Mile Wide from 3-6 PM. Our friends at Mile Wide are planning a whole European New Year's Eve celebration complete with a livestream ball drop from Italy at 6PM!

In addition to all your favorite family-friendly music, Mile Wide is bringing out the works. They're brewing up and releasing a brand new Italian Pilsner, Il Capodanno. The homies at Mac's will surely be bringing their "A Game" too, with some delicious pies for the occasion. They'll also have free sparkling wine & non-alcoholic sparkling grape juice for a toast at (Italian) Midnight.

Come ring in the new year with us, at the only party that ensures that you'll be home and in your PJs well before Midnight!

For more information call (502) 324-5048.