Family Friendly Silent Disco at 3rd Turn J-Town

to

3rd Turn Brewing 10408 Watterson Trail, Louisville, Kentucky 40299

Family Friendly Silent Disco at 3rd Turn J-Town

Bring out the whole family for this kid-friendly chance to dance! Join us at 3rd Turn Brewing in J-Town on Sunday, 11/17, from 2-5PM. We'll have 3 different channels of kid-friendly, squeaky-clean tunes featuring the best of pop, dance, and hits throughout the decades!

Headphones are $5 for Kids and $10 for Adults.

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit eventvesta.com/events/87372/t/tickets

Info

3rd Turn Brewing 10408 Watterson Trail, Louisville, Kentucky 40299
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Family Friendly Silent Disco at 3rd Turn J-Town - 2024-11-17 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family Friendly Silent Disco at 3rd Turn J-Town - 2024-11-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family Friendly Silent Disco at 3rd Turn J-Town - 2024-11-17 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family Friendly Silent Disco at 3rd Turn J-Town - 2024-11-17 14:00:00 ical