× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us for a Family Friendly Silent Disco at 3rd Turn on November 17th! We'll be playing the best clean tracks for the whole family!

Family Friendly Silent Disco at 3rd Turn J-Town

Bring out the whole family for this kid-friendly chance to dance! Join us at 3rd Turn Brewing in J-Town on Sunday, 11/17, from 2-5PM. We'll have 3 different channels of kid-friendly, squeaky-clean tunes featuring the best of pop, dance, and hits throughout the decades!

Headphones are $5 for Kids and $10 for Adults.

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit eventvesta.com/events/87372/t/tickets